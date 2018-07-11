Graphic: Shep McAllister

This one-day Amazon sale is nominally meant for musicians, but there are great deals in here for just about everyone.



The highlight of the sale is probably this highly rated pair of PreSonus reference monitors, on sale for $75 from the usual $100.

There are also a number of USB microphones on sale for all-time low prices, which would be great for music, yes, but also podcasting, Twitch streaming, or just Skype calls.

And yes, there are musical instruments in the sale, including several keyboards, guitars, and more. For all of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon.