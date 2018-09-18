Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s ultra-affordable Fire tablets are no iPads, but they’re pretty damn good for the price, and that’s especially true today. Prime members can currently grab the 7" model for $35, or the Fire HD 10 for $110. The 10" tablet includes a 1920x1200 IPS display and stereo speakers, making it a great portable TV for the price, but you can’t go wrong either way.

Just note that the base Fire 7 only includes 8GB or storage, and the 10" has 32GB, but you could expand either of them with a discounted microSD card.