Image: Amazon

Prime members can get access to exclusive pet coupons when they make a profile for their pet. You enter your pet’s name, breed, and age, and Amazon will create customized recommendations for your furry friend. There are coupons for flea & tick medications, food, treats, and more, with many of the promotions on Subscribe & Save orders.

As always with Subscribe & Save, you’ll get the discount on your first order, and you’re free to cancel anytime after that order ships.