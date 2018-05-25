Need a relaxing way to fill the time this long weekend? Amazon’s got a whole bunch of digital movie rentals on sale for just $1 for Prime members, including classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and recent hits like Rogue One.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Prime Members Can Rent a Bunch of Movies For Just $1 Right Now
Need a relaxing way to fill the time this long weekend? Amazon’s got a whole bunch of digital movie rentals on sale for just $1 for Prime members, including classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and recent hits like Rogue One.