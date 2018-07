Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon has numerous in-house fashion brands now, and they’re all pretty decent. Right now, Prime Members can take up to 40% off men’s shirts from their brands Goodthreads, Buttoned Down, 28 Palms, and Quality Durables Co. This Gold Box is Prime exclusive, but it’s filled to the brim collar with over 30 shirts to choose from.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Twillory, maker of our favorite men’s shirts, is offering our readers early access to their summer clearance sale right now.