It's all consuming.
Prime Members Can Get a $10 Credit For Preordering Borderlands 3

Shep McAllister
Preorder Borderlands 3 [PS4] | $60 | Amazon | $10 Amazon credit for Prime members
Preorder Borderlands 3 [Xbox One] | $60 | Amazon | $10 Amazon credit for Prime members
Five years after Borderlands 2, we’re finally getting a new Borderlands game in just a few short weeks. If you know you’re going to buy Gearbox’s newest loot shooter no matter what, you can preorder from Amazon, and get a $10 credit added to your Amazon account 30-35 days after it ships if you’re a Prime member.

