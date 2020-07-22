Prime Members Can Enjoy 20% off 1MORE's Gorgeous New ColorBuds

20% off 1MORE ColorBuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

1MORE has produced some of the most quality audio pieces over the last few years. These beautiful eye-catching ColorBuds are no different in quality and are a brand new line for the company. Amazon Prime members can enjoy 20% off of these right now.

These are not only totally fashion-forward (coming in four colors) but they are a great mid-level buy. They’re not the cheapest earbuds out there but they certainly aren’t the most expensive given all they can do. You’ll get almost seven hours of playtime off of a single charge and can stretch that to twenty-four hours in the charging case. But even just charging for fifteen minutes will get you three hours of listening enjoyment. Reviewers have noted that they are both comfy and secure so no worries if you plan on working out with these. They pair fast and maintain a solid connection no matter where you take them. These are absolutely gorgeous and bring a little personality to what’s often a drab item in terms of hues. And given 1MORE’s track record you won’t be disappointed.

