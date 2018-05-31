Graphic: Twitch

If you have Amazon Prime, congrats, you also have Twitch Prime. And if you have Twitch Prime, you get some free PC games every month, no strings attached.



Starting on today (yes, I know it’s not actually June yet), you’ll get access to five new games, including Tumblestone, The Banner Saga 1 and 2, and Strafe. All you have to do is connect your Prime and Twitch accounts here, then check back on May 1 to download your games. Just click the loot icon on the top of your Twitch homepage to find all of the freebies. Once you add them to your library, they’re yours to keep, even if you cancel your Prime membership further down the road.