GreenWorks 21" 40V Electric Lawnmower | $247 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

Electric lawnmowers are quieter and cleaner than gas mowers, and don’t require you to yank on a starter cord a dozen times in vain while cursing the heavens. This 21" model from Greenworks includes two batteries in the box (good for about an hour of runtime combined), and at $247, it’s never been cheaper.