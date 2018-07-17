Electric lawnmowers are quieter and cleaner than gas mowers, and don’t require you to yank on a starter cord a dozen times in vain while cursing the heavens. This 21" model from Greenworks includes two batteries in the box (good for about an hour of runtime combined), and at $247, it’s never been cheaper.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Prime Day's the Day to Switch To An Electric Lawnmower
Electric lawnmowers are quieter and cleaner than gas mowers, and don’t require you to yank on a starter cord a dozen times in vain while cursing the heavens. This 21" model from Greenworks includes two batteries in the box (good for about an hour of runtime combined), and at $247, it’s never been cheaper.