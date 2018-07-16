Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This was sold out for most of the afternoon, but it’s back now. If you’re only cooking for one or two, the 3 qt. Instant Pot Ultra Mini is also on sale for $86 right now.

If you keep telling yourself you should buy an Instant Pot, today’s the day to pull the trigger, as the 6 qt. model is on sale for the best price yet for Prime Day.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s deal is $40 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen by $10. I’d be surprised if it lasts long.