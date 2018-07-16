When you were making your Prime Day shopping list, a mattress might not been at the top of your mind, but this Tuft & Needle deal is one of the best we’ve ever seen for premium online mattresses.

The concept here is basically the same as any other bed-in-a-box company. The mattress is made of foam, and thus can be vacuum sealed into a relatively small shipping box. You can try it for up to 100 days, and if you decide it’s not for you, they’ll come pick it up from your house and refund all of your money. If you’re currently using an inner spring mattress though, I think you’re going to be very, very happy.

Tuft & Needle’s mattresses are somewhat less expensive than Casper’s even at their regular MSRP, but Amazon’s taking an extra 20% off today for Prime members, which is far more than you’d ever save when buying from Tuft & Needle directly. Prices range from $250-$560, with queens checking in at $460, down from their usual $575.

T&N’s premium pillows are also 20% off, bringing the standard pillows down to $60, and the kings down to $80.