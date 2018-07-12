Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone knows that watching movies or major sporting events outdoors is at least four times more fun than watching the same content indoors, and now you can with great deals on both of Anker’s portable projectors.



The soda can-sized Nebula Capsule isn’t HD, but it runs for up to four hours on a charge, includes smart apps, AirPlay, wireless casting, and an HDMI port to plug in whatever streaming box you’d like. At 100 lumens, you’ll need to be in a pretty dark space to use it, but the picture looks surprisingly good, and you can’t beat the combination of size, built-in speaker, and battery life. Get it for $266 with promo code 7CAPSULE.

If portable projecting is going to be more than an occasional hobby, it may be worth investing in the Nebula Mars instead. It’s three times as bright as the Capsule, and projects a 720p HD image, though it’s obviously not as small. Save $140 (!) with promo code MARS2EDM.