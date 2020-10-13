Image : Unsplash

Men’s Fashion Sneakers Under $50 | Amazon

The list of things you can’t buy on Amazon seems to get smaller by the day, but a super hype pair of sneakers still maintains its spot on there. Trust me, I know from experience, having been mailed not one but two counterfeit pairs of Air Jordans from third market Amazon sellers in my day (days long past now, mind you— it’s StockX, retail, or nothing for me). However, that doesn’t mean Amazon isn’t a good place to track down a new pair of sneakers, especially considering the discounts they’re currently running for Prime Day.



Amazon’s Prime Day sneaker sales are a great opportunity to build a new sneaker rotation from the ground up, add some new staples to your current rotation, or just pick up your annual new pair of sneakers if you aren’t a die-hard collector like some. Brands like Adidas , Reebok, and New Balance have a plethora of reliable standbys marked down for the next few days. Get your shoe game sorted with these classics on sale now.

Image : Tres Dean

You can’t go wrong with a classic leather sneaker with gum soles. It’s one of the oldest standbys in the sneaker game and the Reebok Classic is about as good an incarnation as you’ll find. The sneaker comes in a variety of colors but if you ask me, you can’t go wrong with classic black or white. Either’s a winner.



Image : Tres Dean

Despite dominating the space in the ‘80s, Reebok’s once-legendary basketball line is something of an unsung gem these days. A chunky retro high-top basketball shoe is always a good call and one of Reebok’s best will be on sale for Prime Day. The BB4500 is available in a wide array of colors and features sturdy, stylish looks. Kick it old school in a pair of these.



Image : Tres Dean

Ever since Adidas debuted Boost material, the sneaker world has been rushing to catch up (to varying degrees of success, I might add). Every brand needs their version of a lightweight, responsive running sole material. Fortunately for New Balance fans, the brand’s FuelCell is one of the better ones. Crazy comfortable and perfect for just about any sort of runner, you can’t go wrong with the NB 890. It’s great as an everyday all-purpose running shoe and as a casual pair to wear out with friends (post-quarantine, I mean), on errands, or around the house.



Image : Tres Dean

FuelCell aside, New Balance’s real specialty is the Dad Shoe. While the 990 is the classic, the 997 will bring you just as powerful Dad Shoe vibes complete with super high-quality material and sole support that will give even those with Dad Knees the comfort they need. These sort of shoes look better with age, dirt, and scuffs so pick up a pair and prepare to wear them well throughout the fall and winter.



Image : Grand Court

There’s still nothing Adidas does better than classic tennis style, and the Grand Court is no exception. Like the Reebok Classic, it’s a timeless silhouette available in a variety of colors (including the one pictured above with a gum sole and multicolored stripes for a super retro vibe). Classic Euro-tennis style in a simple, affordable package? Just add them to your cart, already.

