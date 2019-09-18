Graphic: Shep McAllister

15% Back On ExOfficio Underwear With Amazon Prime Credit Card | Amazon | Must be shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly

ExOfficio’s Give-N-Go boxer briefs were a finalist in our best men’s underwear Co-Op, and our readers have gone on to purchase tens of thousands of pairs (seriousy!) since.



If you have an Amazon Prime credit card (and you should!), you can get 15% cash back on your purchase of tons of ExOfficio underwear styles for men and women right now. To get the deal, you’ll need to pay for the underwear with your Prime credit card, and they’ll have to be shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly. Depending on the style/color/size combination you choose, there are a lot of third parties selling these through Amazon, but you can check the list of other sellers in most cases to find Amazon’s listing. You should see this 15% cash back language on eligible items:

Not sure what to get? The standard Give-N-Go Boxer Brief for men is legendary, and women can buy the equivalent Bikini Brief here.

