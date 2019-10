Amazon Echo Dot + 1 Month Amazon Music Unlimited | $9 | Amazon

It’s not uncommon for Amazon to throw in free Echo Dots with certain purchases. It’s just that most of the time, those purchases cost more than <checks notes> nine dollars.



We aren’t sure if this is a price mistake, but Amazon’s effectively selling Echo Dots for $9 today, and they come with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited too. Needless to say, this one probably won’t last very long.