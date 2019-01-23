Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you haven’t upgraded your router in the past 5 years, it’s time. And Amazon is offering a solid deal on the Netgear Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band Router.

This model packs a lot of features you’d want from a router in 2019, including app-based management, 802.11ac and smart traffic management.

Advertisement

And right now, you can save $10 off the already-reduced price of $90 by clipping the coupon, bringing it down to just $80. It was a bit cheaper during the holidays, but it’s worthwhile consolation price.