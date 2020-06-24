It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pretend You're Getting In-Flight Snacks With This Giant Box of Biscoff Biscuits

Sheilah Villari
If you’ve taken a Delta or United flight in past few years you’ve probably gotten a pack of cookies with your complimentary beverage. Lotus Biscoff is those cookies. United did announce earlier this year it was trading these in for Oreos which is a crime against nature. But Delta is standing by her Belgium cookie man.

Save $10 in the deal and be your own flight attendant assuring tastiness arrives on time every time. Equal parts cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg these biscuits melt in your mouth like butter, your only destination is savory-ville.

Free shipping for Prime members.

