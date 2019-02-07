Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can’t start your day without a morning cup of coffee, but you’re still using an electric drip coffee maker, or even a Keurig, you might want to try out a flavor-extracting french press. This 4.2 star-rated Bodum Chambord is one of the most popular models on the market, and it’s down to the best price we’ve ever seen today after you clip the $3.60 coupon.



If you’re not convinced, know that french press took the #1 spot in Lifehacker’s coffee-making Hive Five, and many coffee aficionados swear by it. And with no disposable filters to buy (not to mention K-Cups), this $20 machine (down from the usual $37) should pay for itself over time.