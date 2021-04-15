Press the Switches and Feel Good With This HyperX Mechanical Keyboard for $80

HyperX Alloy Mechanical Keyboard Image : Best Buy

HyperX Alloy Mechanical Keyboard | $8 0 | Best Buy

I’m going to give this to you straight. Mechanical keyboards? Love ‘em. You click the buttons and they feel good. What do you want from this life? I just want to press buttons. To that end, you can get HyperX’s Alloy Mechanical Keyboard today for $80. Two important features here. One, it has Kailh Siler Speed switches (translation: feel good when press key). Two, it’s an RGB keyboard, so that sucker lights up. We love gaming, folks. We just love to game all day and all night.