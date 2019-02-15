Photo: Stephen Walker (Unsplash)

#1: Nordstrom Winter Sale

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles through February 24, though the best stuff will surely sell out early. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.



I suggest sorting by brand using the sidebar tool after you select your gender. Fossil? Nike? Rag & Bone? 7 For All Mankind? Calvin Klein? You’ll be blown away by how many options there are.

For the fellas, we do have a couple of suggestions that we recently recommended on The Inventory. Belmar’s Quilted Shirt Jacket is a great transition layer to wear once the weather starts warming up, these River Stone joggers would be a great pair of Fourth Pants, and if you like to run, your feet deserve to experience Nike’s Epic React Flyknits. Seriously though, there are thousands of great deals, so get over there and start browsing.

#2: Zappos

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down over 60 shoes, boots, and apparel for Preidents’ Day weekend. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.



Honestly, if you do nothing else, at least go look at the Cole Haan selection. There are hundreds of shoes included, and prices are some of the best we’ve ever seen, including Stitchlite Wool oxfords under $100 for the first time in our memory, and a whopping $120 off the incredible 2.Zerogrand Laser Wing Oxfords.

For all your athletic shoe needs, the sale includes over 700 discounted options from Nike, 200 from Adidas, and nearly 100 from Saucony, just for starters.

Obviously, it’s a lot to sort through, so I recommend first sorting by gender in the sidebar, then going through the brand selector and picking your favorites.

#3: REI Winter Clearance

Spring’s not quite here yet, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying the great outdoors. All the more reason to get some fresh air sooner rather than later: REI is taking up to 50% off a wide range of camping gear, outerwear, winter boots, and other footwear.



If you want to stack even more savings, REI Outlet is running a similarly huge sale as well. A lot of items are only available in limited colors or sizes, but you can score some seriously great deals there. Gather your gear of choice quickly, though; like the cold, this sale won’t last much longer.

Grab a Nike Breathe Hyper Dry tee for just $24, Patagonia’s eco-friendly Silent Down jacket, a new pair of premium Smartwool socks, a fan-driven BioLite camp stove, or check out all the deals from these popular brands.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg though. There are thousands of deals from hundreds of brands, and you can find them all here.

#4: Nintendo Switch + $35 eShop Credit

If you still don’t have a Nintendo Switch, but the Mario Maker 2 and Links Awakening put you over the top yesterday, you can now get $35 worth of Nintendo eShop credit for free when you buy a console. With so many great Nintendo first party and indie games available on the eShop, you should have no trouble spending it.

#5: Wayfair

Our current president might not be known for inexpensive, quality furniture, but that doesn’t mean you should shy away from Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day sale. Rugs, chairs, dining sets, sofas, lighting, patio furniture, and more are included, so you can save some dead presidents while you refurnish your home.

#6: Pet Supplies

If you have a pet, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this Chewy sale. For a limited time, you’ll get an extra 50% off at checkout on dozens of items from Frisco. Cat litter. Dog poop bags. Beds. Dog sweaters. Crates. Collars. Toys. More stuff! Basically, everything except pet food is included here, just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Note: The deal applies to a single item only, so choose wisely.

#7: red Dead Redemption 2

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s finally down to $40 today on both PS4 and Xbox One. That’s practically a robbery.



#8: L.L. Bean

If you’re ever planning to leave your home this winter, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 25% off your order with promo code BEAN25 in an effort to keep you cozy, when you should be feeling just plain cold. This deal seems to apply to both full-price and on-sale items. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.

#9: Target Furniture

Save big on rugs, bedding, furniture, lights and wall art at Target.com all weekend long. With dozens upon dozens of products to choose from, you could achieve an entirely new aesthetic for your home. Hell, you can even make it look like the White House if you want to go the thematically-correct route.

Better still, you get an additional 15% off when you buy some furniture, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your crummy IKEA couch, this may be the time to do so. Just make sure to use the promo code HOME to get the discount.

#10: Custom Suits

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? For a limited time, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company.



You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $299 with promo code KINJA19, with all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping included in the price. That’s even cheaper than the suits in Indochino’s clearance section, which sell for $329. Options range from simple, versatile blacks and grays to presidential tan suits and patterned options, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Friday.

#11: Adidas

Even if you don’t have to pass your presidential fitness test anymore, you should take a good long look at Adidas’ Presidents’ Day sale, where they’re taking up to 50% off pretty much every kind of workout gear, plus some fun stuff like Real Madrid and Manchester United soccer jerseys. As always, use the sidebar tools to sort by gender and style to help cut through the deluge.

#12: Burrow Couches

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s President’s Day sale.



For a limited time, promo code George will get you a sizable discount at checkout, which scales up the more you spend:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

$75 off a $500+ order

$150 off a $1,000+ order

$225 off a $1,400+ order

$300 off a $1,750+ order

$400 off a $2,000+ order

$500 off a $2,500+ order.

A loveseat, any couch, or a chair paired with an ottoman will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.

#13: Marpac Mattresses & White Noise

Marpac Yogabed Mattresses | $595-$999 | Marpac

Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Machine | $34 | Marpac | Promo code LOVESTORY

Marpac Purest Sleep Scent Diffuser | $30 | Marpac | Promo code LOVESTORY

I’m not sure how it was decided that Presidents’ Day was the sleep holiday, but it seems to have the highest concentration of mattress deals of any day of the year.

For example, Marpac—yes, the white noise company—makes its own mattresses now, and they’re up to $300 off for the holiday weekend. They’re the multi-layer foam mattresses with a ~100 night trial like you’ve come to expect, but with a few cool features like a zip-off top cover, which means you don’t have to lift the mattress when it’s time to clean it.

And even if you’re happy with your mattress, the classic Marpac Dohm white noise machine is also on sale for $34 with promo code LOVESTORY. The same code will also get you the company’s Purest sleep scent diffuser (basically just an oil diffuser) for $30.

#14: Dyson Clearance (Ends Sunday)

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson products, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JUST4DYSON, including vacuums, fans, and hair dryers.

They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



I purchased the Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater during their last refurbished sale, and it’s still going. (It’s actually keeping me warm right now.)

This sale ends on Sunday, but stock is limited, so act fast.

#15: Smart Mattresses

Graphic: Eight Sleep

We’ve seen smart mattresses with dual-zone heating, which is perfectly fine, but it basically amounts to a smartphone-connected electric blanket. But Eight Sleep’s upcoming Pod mattress raises the game with a true, active heating and cooling system.



The Pod features a series of fluid-filled channels running through the foam mattress, and a single hub that can cool the liquid to as low as 55 degrees, or heat it up to 115, and circulate different temperatures to both sides of the bed independently. If you like a cool mattress, and your partner prefers things warm and cozy, this seems like a complete solution where electric blankets only solve one person’s problem.

Of course, this being 2019, it also works with Alexa (“Alexa, cool down my bed”), tracks how much you’re tossing and turning, and can even gently wake you up in the morning by cooling down the mattress. You can skip all the smart features and just enjoy the Pod for its unique climate control options, but they’re there if you want them.

The Pod is expected to ship in April, and you can preorder yours starting at $1,995, with a $95 upfront deposit. For a limited time though, you can also save $250 at checkout with promo code SLEEPPOD. That’s a lot of money, sure, but as someone who prefers to sleep ice cold, it definitely seems justifiable.

Eight Sleep’s original smart mattress is still on sale as well, and features sleep tracking features and smart home support for about half the cost of the Pod. And for a limited time, our readers can get it for $275 off with promo code GIZMODO275.