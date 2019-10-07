Preserve All Your Meats and Cheeses With This $60 FoodSaver Sealer Machine

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine | $60 | Amazon

If you hate buying food only to see it go to waste because you didn’t eat it fast enough, you’re not alone. Don’t ever let any meats go to waste again. Get yourself a FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine while it is $10 off on Amazon.

Advertisement

The FoodSaver can extend meat life in the freezer up to three year s (but maybe don’t leave the meat in your freezer that long). When you vacuum seal your food in one of the provided bags, you’ll keep your food fresh for 5x longer.

Since a starter kit comes with only a few bags, you’ll want to add some bags to your cart as well.