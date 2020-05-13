Prepare Your Post-Quarantine Bod With a Eufy Smart Scale, Down to $29

Eufy Smart Scale P1 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Eufy Smart Scale P1 | $29 | SideDeal

Did quarantine destroy your plans to slim down this summer? There’s still a lot you can do at home with dieting and exercise to maintain your figure, and if you want to track your progress, a smart scale by Eufy will be a tremendous help. It’s just $29 at SideDeal, whereas Eufy still sells it for the usual $50 . It has a tempered glass design with a simple LED display.

The smart scale measures all sorts of metrics, including overall weight (up to 397 pounds) , body fat, BMI , water, BMR , visceral fat, body age, body fat mass, lean body mass, bone, bone mass, muscle mass, muscle, and protein. Whew. And it syncs all the information with the accompanying Android or iPhone app, and can interface with Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health apps.