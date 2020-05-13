It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleFitness

Prepare Your Post-Quarantine Bod With a Eufy Smart Scale, Down to $29

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsEufyEufy Deals
407
Save
Eufy Smart Scale P1 | $29 | SideDeal
Eufy Smart Scale P1 | $29 | SideDeal
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Eufy Smart Scale P1 | $29 | SideDeal

Did quarantine destroy your plans to slim down this summer? There’s still a lot you can do at home with dieting and exercise to maintain your figure, and if you want to track your progress, a smart scale by Eufy will be a tremendous help. It’s just $29 at SideDeal, whereas Eufy still sells it for the usual $50. It has a tempered glass design with a simple LED display.

Advertisement

The smart scale measures all sorts of metrics, including overall weight (up to 397 pounds), body fat, BMI, water, BMR, visceral fat, body age, body fat mass, lean body mass, bone, bone mass, muscle mass, muscle, and protein. Whew. And it syncs all the information with the accompanying Android or iPhone app, and can interface with Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health apps.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Reebok Has Brought Back the Jacket Michael Jordan Dissed Just To Be Petty

One Week Left for With 20% off at Bellesa Boutique but Still Time to Prep for International Masturbation Day (May 28th)

Eight Games to Prove You Can Handle a Disaster Better Than Trump

Cuisinart's Colorful Dutch Ovens and Fryers Are All Down to $70