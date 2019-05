Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Football season’s not quite here, but you can get ready power your fall tailgates with this surprisingly portable 1600 W (2000 W surge) generator.



The Wen 56200i is as quiet during operation as a normal human conversation, and normally sells for around $500. Today only though, Amazon has marked it down to $345 in the Gold Box. This price is only available today, so be sure to grab one before this deal runs out of gas.