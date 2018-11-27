Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Not so long ago, I thought all blenders were pretty much the same. But that turns out not to be the case, as Big Blender is continually developing new technology to make sure they can keep selling their goods. For example, the Nutri Ninja with Auto-iQ & FreshVac Technology, $60 at Walmart and Amazon, features a pump that removes oxygen before you blend, so the resulting concoction stays good longer. That seems kind of like overkill when you’re working with a single-serve machine, but what do I know? I wasn’t even aware that less foam in your drink was a positive selling point until just now.

