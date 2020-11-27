It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Prepare for Your Feature Presentation With the Sony X800H at 20% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday DealsBlack FridayHoliday 2020
132
Save
Sony X800H 65&quot; 4K TV| $798 | Amazon
Sony X800H 65" 4K TV| $798 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Sony X800H 65" 4K TV| $798 | Amazon

Televisions can be tricky game of finding which one suits you and your home best. From the bezel to the type of display it has, it can be confusing to find the right one.

Advertisement

For Black Friday, Sony have seemingly lined up a few of their best televisions from this year, especially as their PlayStation 5 console has now been released.

Advertisement

Featuring a 4K resolution and an LED display with HDR, colours will pop out to their fullest on the X800H, alongside featuring a ‘Game Mode’ that can change the television into a gaming display for your latest console.

It also has Android TV, so you can access all the latest streaming apps, alongside Apple’s AirPlay 2, so you can mirror an image from your iOS device, directly to the TV.

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get Ready to Refresh Walmart.com Like Your Life Depends on It

Sail the Seas in LEGO Form With the Ship in a Bottle LEGO at 20% Off

This 65-inch TCL 4K Android Smart TV is Just $230

Friday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Mario Kart Live, CBD Spiced Drops, New iPad, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Ulta Soap & Glory, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and More