Prepare for Your Feature Presentation With the Sony X800H at 20% Off

Sony X800H 65" 4K TV| $798 | Amazon
Televisions can be tricky game of finding which one suits you and your home best. From the bezel to the type of display it has, it can be confusing to find the right one.
For Black Friday, Sony have seemingly lined up a few of their best televisions from this year, especially as their PlayStation 5 console has now been released.
Featuring a 4K resolution and an LED display with HDR, colours will pop out to their fullest on the X800H, alongside featuring a ‘Game Mode’ that can change the television into a gaming display for your latest console.
It also has Android TV, so you can access all the latest streaming apps, alongside Apple’s AirPlay 2, so you can mirror an image from your iOS device, directly to the TV.