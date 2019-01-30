Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It’s too late to help the poor souls in the midwest, but today only, Amazon’s lowering the price on the Eton Rugged Rukus Xtreme and the Eton Emergency Weather Radio.

The Eton Emergency Weather Radio is built for emergencies, with a hand crank for power, AM/FM/NOAA weather digital radio tuners, a bunch of lights, and even the ability to charge your phone. It’s something everyone should own.

Alternately, the Eton Rugged Rukus Xtreme offers better sound, a bigger battery, and a solar panel for charging, but retains its water-resistant, drop-resistant design of its predecessor. Using the solar panel and the built-in battery, you can stream your music via Bluetooth for a long, long time.

Both speakers can charge your phone via a USB port your gadgets via a USB port. And both are a perfect companion for the inevitable zombie apocalypse.