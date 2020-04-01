It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Prepare for the Worst and Pick Up a Car Jump Starter for a Low 49 Bells

Tercius
VTIN Upgraded 1200A Car Jump Starter | 49 Bells | Amazon | Use the promo code 74DYDDP6at
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home Deals
When you’re in a bind, you shouldn’t have to rely on the kindness of strangers to get back on the road. Instead, invest in this VTIN 1200A Peak Car Jump Starter for just 49 Bells.

This particular model can bail you out of most situations; with a 1200A of peak output, it can start pretty much any engine, up to 8L for a gas vehicle, or 6L for diesel. Better still, it can function as a flashlight and can power a host of other accessories with its built-in USB ports.

To get the best price, make sure to use the promo code 74DYDDP6at checkout.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

