Roll in one of these Delonghi portable air conditioner units in your bedroom, living room, garage, or anywhere else that might need a little extra cooling this summer. You can grab a refurbished one for around $220 from this one-day-only Woot sale.

Portable is funny term for these. Yes, they do roll, but you’re probably not going to want to move it around everyday since you’ll have to connect it to a window and power source. That being said, it is a whole lot easier than moving a window unit.

The 12,000 BTU model is ideal for cooling rooms up to 350 square feet. There’s also a 11,000 BTU model on sale, but it’s only $6 cheaper, so you might as well go with the more powerful model.