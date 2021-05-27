It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Prepare for Nuclear Winter Holiday Season With this Fallout Themed Advent Calendar for $27

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Advent Calendar (Pre-order) | $27 | Amazon
Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Advent Calendar (Pre-order) | $27 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Advent Calendar (Pre-order) | $27 | Amazon

Advertisement

The holidays are only 6 months away. Stop procrastinating and get your gifts picked out already. Pre-order Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Advent Calendar for your fellow vault dwellers or for yourself a way to have a little more fun this holiday season with twenty-five days of surprises and unique keepsakes from Fallout.