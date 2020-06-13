It's all consuming.
Prepare for Horizon: Forbidden West with Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition for Just $10

Elizabeth Henges
Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition | $10 | Amazon
Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition | $10 | Amazon

Did you see Sony’s PS5 conference on Thursday? Great stuff. During it, a new Horizon title, called Forbidden West, was announced. The sequel is probably going to be pretty cool, but you’re going to have to make sure to play Zero Dawn first and know what’s going on. Thankfully, you can buy Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $10 on Amazon.

The PlayStation Hits version of the Zero Dawn comes with both the base game and the expansion, Frozen Wilds. All you need to pass the time until Forbidden West’s release!

