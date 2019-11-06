It's all consuming.
Prepare For Christmas By Shopping Wayfair's Annual Holiday Sale

Ana Suarez
Annual Holiday Sale | Wayfair
Photo: Wayfair
Annual Holiday Sale | Wayfair

While Christmas isn’t technically that close, the season has already begun now that it is November. If you want to get ready for the holidays, you’ll want to shop for some deals on Christmas decor. You can save up to 70% during Wayfair’s Annual Holiday Sale.

During this sale, you can get up to 50% off Christmas trees and 55% off on wreaths. Christmas indoor decor starts at $13, while ornaments are $5 when you buy five or more. Which is a no brainer, since you need more than five ornaments. You can check out the entire sale to see what else is on sale, as it might be seasonally themed, but the deals are on more than just Christmas decor.

Ana Suarez
Ana works as an associate commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

