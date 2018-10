Photo: Amazon

If your lawn isn’t already covered in leaves, it will be soon enough. But you can make quick work of them with this $89 gas-powered leaf blower from Hitachi. It looks like a beast, and creates 170 mph wind, but it only weighs 8.6 pounds, which is more than manageable for a blower this powerful. $89 is the best price ever, but it’s only available today.