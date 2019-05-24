Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Update: Sold out

Do you have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen? Are you sure about that? Is it in good working order?



In any event, it never hurts to have a spare, and this popular extinguisher from Kidde is down to $15 on Amazon today, a new all-time low. Maybe get that next-day shipping too, so you have it for your Memorial Day cook out. Just be sure to place your order before this deal gets extinguished.