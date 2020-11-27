It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Prepare for 2021 By Grabbing a Whole Year of PS Plus for $29

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Christmas season is barely beginning, but it’s already time to start reckoning with the fact that 2020 is almost over. This miserable year will be laid to rest in just over a month, letting us all move on. Will 2021 be much better? That’s not really clear at this point, but you can better prepare for it, at least. Eneba is currently selling one full year of PS Plus for $29 with the promo code BLACKPSFRIDAY. Considering there’s a good chance you’ll still be inside and gaming through at least Spring, it’s a good time to get all your online services renewed for cheap so you can keep connecting with your friends through the power of games.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

