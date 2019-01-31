Even though there are record low temps across the country right now, Sorel is saying it’s the end of the season — whatever you say, Sorel. Still, you can take advantage of the boot brand’s rush to declare that winter’s over; right now, select items are marked down by up to 40% for their End of Season Sale, meaning it’s the best time to buy boots that will certainly keep your toes feeling toasty in these tundra-like conditions.
Prep Your Feet For the Polar Vortex With Sorel's End of Season Sale
