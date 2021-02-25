Prep Your Feet for an at-Home Pedicure With Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Peel

Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Peel | $20 | Ulta



For those who haven’t seen the inside of a nail salon since last year, I have a solution for you—Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Peel. Only $20 at Ulta, it’s about $5 off its original list price of $25. I know it seems like a nothing discount, but this beauty product rarely goes on sale, so if you want to save yourself a Lincoln, now is the best time to do so. I tested this product back in November and published a full-length review. Here’s a tiny excerpt:



I decided on Baby Foot. It’s a Japanese beauty product designed to slowly peel dead skin from your feet over the span of five to eight days. Sure, I’ve seen the videos of people’s experiences, but I honestly thought it wouldn’t be that dramatic, and right after, they would go back to being ashy as hell.

When you first open the package you’ll get two plastic booties filled with serum—specifically a blend of fruit acid extracts that include camomile, lemon, and grapefruit. The goal is to let these ingredients naturally break through barriers of dry, dead skin and exfoliate, which will, in time, peel layers upon layers to reveal soft-ass feet!