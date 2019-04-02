Graphic: Mobil 1

If your car takes synthetic oil, and you like to change it yourself, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this. For a limited time, if you buy five quarts of Mobil 1 and a filter, you can submit your receipt online for a $17 rebate, which should bring your total cost down to the $17-$18 range. Or, skip the filter and get $12 back just on the oil. $10 and $7 rebates are available for Mobil Super Synthetic and Mobil Super oil as well, respectively.



Walmart tends to have good prices on Mobil 1, but you can also find a lot of different weights on Amazon as well. Just don’t forget to submit that rebate.