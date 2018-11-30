There’s no such thing as too many blankets, or slippers, or pajama sets, or fleece-lined leggings, especially in winter. Today’s Loungewear Gold Box on Amazon caters to the cozy set with a variety of plush, warm apparel and throws from coveted brands like Land’s End, U.S. Polo Assn., and FILA. Snag everything you want to cuddle up with ASAP; this sale only lasts one day, but winter is here to stay.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.