Prep For the End of Daylight Saving Time With a Couple of Modern, Discounted Lamps

Shep McAllister
CO-Z Industrial Desk Lamp with Marble Base | $22 | Amazon | Promo code EVLJUUUF
CO-Z Floor Lamp With Shelves | $45 | Amazon | Promo code 7AALCQPA
CO-Z Industrial Desk Lamp with Marble Base | $22 | Amazon | Promo code EVLJUUUF

Daylight saving time ends in less than a month, meaning you’ll be relying almost exclusively on artificial light to brighten your house when you’re at home during the week. But it never hurts to add a few more lamps to your collection, and a couple of cool looking modern ones are on sale right now.

This one puts the bulb (not included) behind a gold metal cage, and rests atop a marble base. It’s basically Pinterest, in lamp form, and it’s only $22 with promo code EVLJUUUF.

Meanwhile, this floor lamp comes in four colors (black is on a page of its own), comes with a free LED bulb, and doubles as a bookshelf. Get any color for $45 with promo code 7AALCQPA.

Shep McAllister
Senior Director of Commerce

