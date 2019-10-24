It's all consuming.
Prep For Holiday Board Game Nights With Ticket To Ride: Rails & Sails, Now About Half Off

Shep McAllister
Ticket to Ride: Rails & Sails Edition | $37 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Ticket To Ride is one of our readers’ favorite board games, and the Rails & Sails edition tweaks the formula by adding barges, water routes, and harbors to the mix. Best of all, it’s really two games in one, since one side of the board lets you play across the globe, while the other side features the Great Lakes, the upper Midwest, and Canada.

The price of this edition usually fluctuates between $65 and $78, befitting its larger size, but it’s currently marked down to $37, and would be a great game to play with your family over the holidays.

