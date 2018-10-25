If your Halloween costume this year involves some sort of face makeup artistry or a just a plain ol’ scary mask, chances are your skin will be a little spooked come November 1. But never fear: First Aid Beauty is here to raise those of us with sensitive skin from the dead via their 20% off facial masks sale, through October 31. The Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask is a particularly effective cult favorite, but really, any of these offerings is sure to have you looking less ghoulish in mere minutes.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Prep For Halloween Skin Horrors By Stocking Up on First Aid Beauty Masks, Now 20% Off
If your Halloween costume this year involves some sort of face makeup artistry or a just a plain ol’ scary mask, chances are your skin will be a little spooked come November 1. But never fear: First Aid Beauty is here to raise those of us with sensitive skin from the dead via their 20% off facial masks sale, through October 31. The Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask is a particularly effective cult favorite, but really, any of these offerings is sure to have you looking less ghoulish in mere minutes.