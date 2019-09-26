Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Yankee Candle Gold Box | Amazon

Whether you want to lean into the smells of the season, or want to stock up for holiday gift giving (oh wow, it’s coming,) this one-day Yankee Candle sale has a ton of options for you. Prices start at under $10, and you’ve got 40 scents to choose from, including sparkling cinnamon, lilac blossoms, white gardenia and more.

Advertisement

Of course, this is a Gold Box, which means these discounted prices will only last until the end of the day, or sold out. So check out the main page and get a couple of candles before this deal’s snuffed out.



