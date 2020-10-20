Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Prep for Chilly Nights With Wayfair's Massive 2-Day Throw and Blanket Sale

2-Day Blanket And Throw Sale | Wayfair
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
The season of being wrapped up in a cozy blanket watching football or a Hallmark movie is upon us. Blankets and throws are the cornerstones of a perfectly lazy and comfy weekend. Wayfair has almost 4,000 on sale for the next two-days to upgrade your snuggly fall to winter experience.

Take 35% off this Nader Blanket ($37) and it’s still available in sixteen vibrant colors. This is your classic knitted throw that is at the foot of every bed in every guest room or hangs on the back of the sofa. The fringe gives it that timeless and retro feel because your grandparents’ house always had one or ten. You can practically smell the pie cooling and envision the hot chocolate on its way to you as you sink into the fluffy texture.

The perfect faux fur blanket is the ultimate in cold weather. This massive Snow Leopard throw (52%) is 100% polyester but has an extra layer for chilly nights. If you’re ready to do your holiday shopping this is a great gift as it’s packed up as a pristine present. And it’s from Christian Siriano so luxury is written all over it. Oh, it’s almost 60% off in this sale too.

Plush and lush. This is the ultimate blanket for curling up with a pet and good book. Another animal-friendly selection as the fur is faux, it comes in nine colors to blend in with the decor of any room. This blanket from Caston ($30) is 57% off and machine washable.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

