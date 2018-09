Graphic: Neo Geo

If you’ve been holding out for a Neo Geo Mini, the international version is now up for preorder on Amazon, complete with 40 built-in games, a built-in screen, and an HDMI port to play on your TV. As of now, it’s only orderable through a bizarre link that adds it directly to your cart, but we’ll update this with the product page as soon as we see it.