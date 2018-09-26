Graphic: Shep McAllister

There have been a few new Nintendo Switch bundles going up for preorder lately (including, most notably, a Super Smash-themed one), but the Fortnite bundle will be the first of them to ship (it comes out next Friday), and the first that doesn’t cost any extra.



For the standard $300 MSRP of the Switch, you’ll also get 1,000 V-Bucks for Fortnite (which is just enough to buy a season’s Battle Pass, with 50 bucks to spare), and the Double Helix DLC pack, which includes a unique outfit, back bling, glider and pickaxe.