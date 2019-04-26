Screenshot: Pop Chart

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Clear the Valerian steel swords, house sigils, and dragon skulls off your wall; you’re going to want to make room for this. Pop Chart’s next poster is a compendium of important objects, sigils, creatures, and more from Game of Thrones to celebrate the show’s final season, and you can save 20% on your preorder today with promo code SALE-EESI.



Why a preorder? Because this chart isn’t finalized. They’re going to keep updating it right through the end of the series finale with new content, including the only ending that I will accept: Podrick Payne sitting on the iron throne.

Advertisement

The promo code works on the poster itself (a bargain even at its full $30 price), as well as any poster hanging materials you bundle with it like frames and poster rails.