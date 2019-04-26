Clear the Valerian steel swords, house sigils, and dragon skulls off your wall; you’re going to want to make room for this. Pop Chart’s next poster is a compendium of important objects, sigils, creatures, and more from Game of Thrones to celebrate the show’s final season, and you can save 20% on your preorder today with promo code SALE-EESI.
Why a preorder? Because this chart isn’t finalized. They’re going to keep updating it right through the end of the series finale with new content, including the only ending that I will accept: Podrick Payne sitting on the iron throne.
The promo code works on the poster itself (a bargain even at its full $30 price), as well as any poster hanging materials you bundle with it like frames and poster rails.