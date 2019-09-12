Photo: Pop Chart

Pro Hockey Arenas Scratch-Off Chart | $20 | Pop Chart | Promo code 20INTHEBOX

If one of your goals in life is to visit every professional hockey arena, we’ve got a great way for you to show off your progress. You can now preorder Pop Chart’s Pro Hockey Arenas Scratch-Off Chart. You can scratch off every arena you’ve been to and it will reveal a full-color, close-up shot of center ice.

To get this deal, you can use promo code 20INTHEBOX. The promo code also applies to any bundled hanging hardware, like poster rails. Orders will begin shipping Monday, September 30th.

