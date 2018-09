Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros.-themed Switch Pro controller is...well, it’s there. I’m not sure the design is what I would have picked, but if you’re a fan, it’s up for preorder for $75 now, a $5 premium over the standard Pro controller’s MSRP.



Want a Pro controller for less, and want it before December? The regular one is also available for $63, a nice discount from the usual $69.