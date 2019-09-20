Photo: LEGO

LEGO’s upcoming 4784-piece Star Destroyer looks like one of the most stunning LEGO Star Wars sets in a long and rich tradition of amazing LEGO Star Wars sets, and if you preorder it through LEGO today, you’ll get double VIP points with a free LEGO VIP account.



After you checkout, you’ll earn an estimated 9,100 VIP points through this promotion, which would be enough for two tickets to LEGOLAND, or six tickets to any LEGOLAND Discovery Center.