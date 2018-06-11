Fallout 76 is coming in November, and if you’re salivating over that Power Armor edition, it’s currently in stock for preorder at Walmart for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
This edition most likely won’t be eligible for Amazon’s Prime 20% discount, so it doesn’t really matter who you order it from. If the Power Armor helmet is even half as popular as Fallout 4's Pip-Boy edition, then it’s safe to assume this won’t be in stock for long.
Here’s everything you get:
- Full-Scale Wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet with West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag: This wearable helmet faithfully replicates the in-game model and comes complete with voice modulator speaker, functioning LED head lamp, and custom V.A.T.S. sound feature.
- Glow-in-the Dark World Terrain Map: This physical, fully-colorized 21”x 21” glow in the dark vintage map showcases the six distinct regions of West Virginia complete with irradiated landmarks, towns, and wildlife.
- 24 Collectible Fallout Figurines: Crafted from in-game 3D models, these detailed miniatures bring Fallout 76’s Vault Dwellers, Power Armored Soldiers, Creatures, and more to life.
- Tricentennial Steelbook: Exclusive to the Power Armor Edition, this decorated metal case is the ultimate collectible celebrating America’s 300 years of freedom.
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition Bonus In-Game Items: Celebrate 300 years of freedom with the all-new Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition, commemorating the opening of Vault 76. Be the talk of the town when you emerge from Vault 76 fully prepared and patriotically styled in the new American frontier!